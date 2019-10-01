Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $345,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE HWC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.57. 16,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,186. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $299.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

