Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $23.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 783,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.35. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 190.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.