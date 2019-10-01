Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 4,808,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,033,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.