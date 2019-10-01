Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,134,129.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $357,963.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,758 shares of company stock worth $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of CCMP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. 1,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.39. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $82.24 and a twelve month high of $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

