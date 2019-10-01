Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 433.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 144.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,788. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.