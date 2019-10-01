Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.