Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $271,000 in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Sothebys in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sothebys by 54.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sothebys in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sothebys in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sothebys in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

In other Sothebys news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,028,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,223,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346 in the last 90 days. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NYSE BID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

