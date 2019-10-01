Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,940 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,062. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.