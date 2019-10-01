Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 140,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 554,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

