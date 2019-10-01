Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,296 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 153,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.21. 2,885,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.