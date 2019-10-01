Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 86 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.13. 1,009,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

