Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.85 Million

Analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will announce $20.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $25.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year sales of $84.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.52 million to $84.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.39 million, with estimates ranging from $84.77 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Plains Partners.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. 1,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.