Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €33.00 ($38.37) and last traded at €32.65 ($37.97), approximately 844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.50 ($37.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops and produces components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

