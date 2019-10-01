Graincorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Graincorp Ltd (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, 970 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

About Graincorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Graincorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graincorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.