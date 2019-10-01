GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

GPRO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 411,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $774.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoPro by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

