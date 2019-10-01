Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 9.6%

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $44.62, approximately 513,682 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 169,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $674.74 million, a P/E ratio of 223.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,649,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $46,470.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,111 shares of company stock worth $20,419,749 in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

