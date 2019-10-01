Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 26.7%

Goldbank Mining Corp (CVE:GLB)’s share price traded down 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile (CVE:GLB)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds a 50% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon territories.

