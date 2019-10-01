Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PML. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 114.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $591,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the period.

NYSE PML traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,689. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

