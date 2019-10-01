Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 123.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 840,910 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,486,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 797,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 612,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $55.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.3671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.