Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.