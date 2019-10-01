Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 1,045,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,019,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

