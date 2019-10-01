Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 314,729 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,840,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 244,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,617,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.49. 3,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,737. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $91.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

