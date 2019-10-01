Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,513 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.70. 104,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,646. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

