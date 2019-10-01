Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.07

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.07 and traded as high as $22.95. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 213,350 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.71.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.07.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 163.57%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.