GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €20.24 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €20.24 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.78 ($28.82).

Shares of G1A opened at €24.77 ($28.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.13. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €33.14 ($38.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.47.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

