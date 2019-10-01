Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $47.33. 18,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,305. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

