Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.