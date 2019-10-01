Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,036 iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,944. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $66.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49.

