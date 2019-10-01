Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 600 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,173,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,939,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,131,000 after buying an additional 455,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,533,000 after buying an additional 758,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,806,000 after buying an additional 137,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $200,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,622.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $212,792.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,211.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,142 shares of company stock worth $4,235,058. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

HIG stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,558. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

