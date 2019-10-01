Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 530 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,134,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 182,698 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 61.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 689,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,614,000 after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

