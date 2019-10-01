Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 382 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,004,000 after purchasing an additional 758,149 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

FISV stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

