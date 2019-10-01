Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,095 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

