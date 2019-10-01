Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.78. 1,405,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

