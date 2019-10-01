Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $10.28 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4,333.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,447,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,546 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.43. 93,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

