Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.55 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $273.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.