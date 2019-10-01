Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,423. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

