Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 2,759 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.59. 3,483,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,192,638. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

