Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) Insider Buys A$11,990.34 in Stock

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,990.34 ($8,503.79).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future Generation Global Invstmnt alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,603 shares of Future Generation Global Invstmnt stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,627.95 ($8,955.99).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of Future Generation Global Invstmnt stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,219.86).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.37. Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of A$1.31 ($0.93). The firm has a market cap of $513.25 million and a P/E ratio of 31.95.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Future Generation Global Invstmnt’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Company Profile

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.