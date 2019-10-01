FunFair Trading Up 34% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, ZB.COM, Radar Relay and Binance. FunFair has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and $660,810.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Binance, Radar Relay, LATOKEN and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

