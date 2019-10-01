FTX Token (FTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00015471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $49.82 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037692 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.05336757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000995 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,226,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,353,930 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.