Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,674. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $129.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.3492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

