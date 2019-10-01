Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. 208,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $336.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

