Front Row Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. 9,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,296. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $103.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

