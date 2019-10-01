Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,533,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 187,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,996,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,207.09. 411,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

