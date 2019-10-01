FREE Coin Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $16,346.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00190085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.01014307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090756 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

