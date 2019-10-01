Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0777 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of BATS:FLBL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

