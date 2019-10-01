Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.63 on Friday. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a negative net margin of 57.48%. Fluidigm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 134,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,522,392.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella bought 9,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $95,460 and sold 1,456,923 shares worth $12,002,797. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 208,982 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

