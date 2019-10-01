FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 92,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.17.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.