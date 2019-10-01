First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

FDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Data has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Data by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Data by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

