First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 799 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 148,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,855,580. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

